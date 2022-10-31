ALLENDALE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 22-year-old woman is in the hospital after a Monday morning crash in Allendale Charter Township.

Around 7:40 a.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to 68th Avenue near Agri Drive for a crash.

Responding deputies learned that a vehicle was waiting to turn left onto Agri Drive causing traffic to back up. A 32-year-old Grand Haven man, driving a 2005 Ford E20 Econoline van, did not see traffic slowing and hit a 2015 Crysler 200, driven by a 22-year-old woman from Allendale Township.

The woman was taken to the hospital. The sheriff’s office said her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The man was not hurt.

The sheriff’s office said 68th Avenue was closed in both directions for about 20 minutes while crews cleared the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.