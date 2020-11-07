Man injured in Holland shooting Friday night

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD)—Police say a man from Holland was taken to the hospital after being shot last Friday evening.

At around 5:55 p.m., Holland Department of Public Safety Officers were called to investigate a shooting on Maple Ave in between 18th and 19th street.

Police say the victim, a 26-year-old man, was walking south on the left-hand side of the road with another person when a suspect in a white car shot and hit the victim in the chest as they were driving by.

The victim fell to the ground, but a random person stopped to help and took the victim to Holland Community Hospital shortly after the shooting happened.

Police say the victim is in stable condition at this time.

Police believe this was not an incident of random violence and are asking for anyone with knowledge of this incident to contact HDPS at (616) 355-1100 or email investigators at policetips@cityofholland.com.