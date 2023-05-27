HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was hit by a semi-truck while walking in Holland Township.

Around 10:45 a.m., officers with the Holland Department of Public Safety were sent to the area of E. 8th Street and Fairbanks Avenue after receiving reports that someone had been hit by a semi.

Dispatch said that the person hit was a male. His age has not been released. His condition is unknown.

Eastbound E. 8th Street is closed while crews investigate. It’s unclear how long traffic will be impacted. Drivers are advised to take an alternate route.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.