1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Ottawa County

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a person is dead after their car went off the road and struck a tree in Ottawa County early Friday morning.

It happened around 3:15 a.m. Friday on Port Sheldon Street west of 96th Avenue in Olive Township, north of Zeeland.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle was driving westbound on Port Sheldon Street when it veered off the road and flipped before hitting a tree.

The driver was pinned inside the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, according to a OCSO news release.

The sheriff’s office said the driver was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Authorities have not released any additional information about the victim pending family notification.

Port Sheldon Street was closed between 96th and 104th avenues for nearly three hours while authorities investigated and worked to clear the scene. The road has since reopened.