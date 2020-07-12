1 dead in Holland car crash

Ottawa County

by: WOODTV.com staff

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A person has died after a car crash in Holland on Saturday, police said.

They said it happened around 5:45 p.m. near 40th Street and Washington Avenue.

Police said a 18-year-old of Holland Township was driving a car north on Washington Avenue. The car hit another car, driven by a 66-year-old of Holland, that was going east on 40th Street.

A passenger of the second car, a 67-year-old, died after the crash.

The 66-year-old was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

Police are still investigating the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Sgt. Dan Kender at 616.355.1122 or d.kender@cityofholland.com. You can also email investigators at policetips@cityofholland.com or call Silent Observer by calling 1.877.887.4536.

