Otsego man dead in crash near Hudsonville

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was killed in a one-vehicle crash near Hudsonville Tuesday morning.

It happened shortly after 10 a.m. just outside the Ottawa County Road Commission’s Hudsonville garage on Chicago Drive near Port Sheldon Street in Georgetown Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the man was headed east on Chicago Drive in a utility van. Witnesses told investigators that the van was in the passing lane, then started merging into the driving lane. The van then continued off the right side of the road, at which point it hit several trees.

The driver was pinned in. He died at the scene.

The man’s name wasn’t immediately released, but authorities say he was a 59-year-old from Otsego.

Authorities say speed and alcohol do not appear to have been involved in the crash, which remains under investigation.