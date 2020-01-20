1 dead in car crash, others suffer injuries

BEECHWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman died in a car crash near Holland Sunday afternoon and other are suffering injuries, deputies say.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. near Douglas Avenue and Adams Street in Beechwood.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a 33-year-old woman in a BMW SUV was driving eastbound on Douglas Avenue when she lost control of her car and crossed the center line. Another car, a Nissan Rogue, driven by a 44-year-old woman, was driving westbound and was unable to avoid the BMW and hit the passenger side door.

Another car, a Jeep Cherokee, driven by a 31-year-old woman, was driving westbound behind the Rogue and was unable to avoid the crash.

Deputies say the woman driving the BMW was transported to a hospital where she died as a result of the injuries.

A 16-year-old girl was a passenger in the BMW. She was transported to a hospital near Holland and was transferred by West Michigan Air Care to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital, where she is listed in critical condition.

The woman driving the Rogue was transported to an area hospital but was later transferred to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital where she is listed in serious condition.

An 18-year-old woman was a front-seat passenger in the Rogue and was transported to an area hospital and is listed in serious condition.

The driver of the Cherokee was transported to an area hospital where she is listed in stable condition.

Deputies say the intersection was closed for about three hours but has since reopened.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the crash.