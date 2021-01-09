1 dead, another hurt in Ottawa County crash

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say one person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Ottawa County.

It happened around 7 p.m. Saturday on 8th Avenue, north of Lake Michigan Drive in Tallmadge Township, near Grand Rapids.

Authorities say the vehicle drifted off the road and hit a tree. Deputies say the driver, a 39-year-old woman from Grand Rapids, and the passenger, a 26-year-old man from Benton Harbor, were trapped in the vehicle.

Crews were able to free them both. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, despite trying to save their lives, one of the occupants died. The other occupant was injured, police say.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the crash.