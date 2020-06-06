1 dead after crash in Ottawa Co.

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One man is dead after a single vehicle crash in Olive Township Friday night.

According to authorities, deputies responded to the 1300 block of Stanton Street just after 8 p.m. regarding a roll over crash into a tree. When deputies arrived they found a 2018 Chevy Silverado pickup truck with heavy front and drivers side damage. Initial investigation showed the pickup truck was westbound on Stanton Street when the vehicle went off the road and hit a tree. Deputies said they are not aware at this time what caused the pickup truck to leave the roadway but speed dopes appear to be a factor. Seat belts were worn and alcohol is not suspected at this time.

The driver, a 26-year-old man from West Olive, was pronounced dead on scene. The front passenger, a 24-year-old from West Olive, suffered minor injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.