1 dead, 2 injured in Holland Township crash

Ottawa County

by: WOODTV.com staff

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has died and two others were injured during a car crash in Holland Township Monday afternoon, deputies say.

Ottawa County deputies says the crash happened around 12:55 p.m. on Butternut Drive near Shady Brook Drive.

They say a Dodge Grand Caravan was driving onto Butternut Drive from a private driveway when it failed to yield and hit a Ford pickup truck that was driving north on the same road.

The driver of the Grand Caravan, a 76-year-old man of Leroy, died as a result of injuries.

A woman passenger in the Grand Caravan sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the pick-up truck, a 47-year-old man, sustained minor injuries and declined transportation to the hospital.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

