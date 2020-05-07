1 critically injured after Georgetown Twp. crash

GEORGTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was critically injured after a crash in Georgetown Township Thursday afternoon, deputies say.

The crash, which involved a motorcycle and a passenger car, happened around 12:50 p.m. on Van Buren Street and 16th Avenue.

Ottawa County deputies say a car was driving westbound on Van Buren Street when it turned to go southbound on 16th Avenue. The car went into the path of the motorcycle, which was driving eastbound on Van Buren Street. The motorcycle hit the passenger side of the car.

The motorcyclist, a 43-year-old man of Grandville, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the car, a 67-year-old woman of Hudsonville, was not injured during the crash.

The intersection where the crash happened was closed for about two hours while authorities investigated.