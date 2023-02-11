PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in custody following a Saturday break-in in Park Township.

Around 10 a.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to a house on Lake Shore Avenue near Quincy Street after a contractor building the house reported that someone was there who wasn’t supposed to be.

Deputies at the scene found a man inside the home and took him into custody.

He told the deputies that there was another person involved. A perimeter was set up while they looked for the second person. They went into the home and didn’t find anyone else.

A police dog was called to the scene.

Deputies said they called off the search.

Investigators are working to collect evidence and determine if anyone else was involved.

The break-in remains under investigation.