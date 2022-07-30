GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – One man is in jail after a hit and run and crashing a vehicle into a building Saturday morning in Grand Haven.

Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said a 36-year-old man from Grand Haven left a crash scene on Beacon Boulevard, south of the drawbridge. Shortly after leaving that scene, GHDPS said the man crashed a vehicle into a building on Ferry Street and Columbus Avenue and left the scene again. GHDPS found the suspect’s unoccupied vehicle in the Home Depot parking lot, set up a perimeter and called for a Police K-9.

The suspect was spotted and led police on a brief foot chase before getting caught. The man was taken to North Ottawa Community Hospital for precaution due to the accident before he was taken into custody.

The man is being held at Ottawa County Jail for operating while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident twice, and resisting an officer.