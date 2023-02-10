SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a suspect after a multi-county police chase ended in a crash near Spring Lake Thursday night.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said Michigan State Police started chasing the stolen car in Muskegon County, and it continued went into Ottawa County.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday, the car crashed into the woods near the intersection of Van Wagoner Road and W. Spring Lake Road. Two people inside the car ran away from the crash scene, according to an OCSO news release.

A short time later, the sheriff’s office said one of the suspects was arrested and taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The second suspect was able to get away, according to the news release. The sheriff’s office did not release a description of the suspect.

The case remains under investigation.