ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was airlifted to the hospital after a rollover crash Saturday in Zeeland Township, Ottawa County Central Dispatch said.

It happened on westbound I-196 near mile marker 58, according to dispatch.

Dispatch said the call reporting a single-vehicle crash came in around 7:15 p.m.

One person was taken to a local hospital by air, according to dispatch.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said that westbound I-196 at the 58 mile marker between the Hudsonville and Zeeland exits was shut down because of the crash. Westbound traffic was directed to get off at the Hudsonville exit.

Eastbound I-196 was also temporarily closed in the same area, but around 8:30 p.m., deputies said it had reopened.

