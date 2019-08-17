1 airlifted after Holland Township crash

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One woman has been airlifted to the hospital after a crash in Ottawa County.

It happened around 3:55 p.m. Saturday on 144th Avenue and Butternut Drive in Holland Township.

Deputies say a 60-year-old female driver of a Mercury Sable was struck when an 18-year-old of a Ford F150 didn’t stop at a stop sign.

The woman driver was pinned in her vehicle for 30 minutes, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say they were able to extricate her out of the vehicle and aero med took her to the hospital in critical condition.

Deputies say the 18-year-old driver and his 14-year-old passenger were not injured.

The intersection was closed for about an hour and a half while the scene was being investigated.

All the people involved in the crash were from Holland, according to a news release.