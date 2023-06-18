The damage left on a tree after a man crashed his vehicle in Park Township on June 18, 2023.

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in the hospital after he crashed a vehicle into a tree in Park Township Sunday morning.

Around 7:40 a.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Riley Street near N. 160th Avenue after receiving reports about a crash.

Responding deputies learned that a 2015 Hyundai Elantra was heading westbound on Riley Street. The vehicle ran off the south side of the road, hit a tree and came to rest on the north side of the street.

The sheriff’s office said the driver, a 24-year-old Park man, was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries. His condition is unknown.

Riley Street was closed while crews investigated. It has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.