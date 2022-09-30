WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Coopersville woman was airlifted to the hospital after a Friday afternoon crash in Wright Township.

Just after 1 p.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s office were sent to 8th Avenue near Garfield Street after receiving reports of a crash involving farm machinery.

Responding deputies found an 18-year-old Coopersville woman trapped in an overturned Chevrolet Silverado. Rescue crews were called to the scene to assist.

After two hours, the woman was freed from the truck. She was then airlifted to the hospital with injuries to her lower extremities and abdomen, the sheriff’s office said. Her condition is unknown.

Deputies said the preliminary investigation shows that the Coopersville woman was traveling southbound on 8th Avenue when she crossed the center line and hit a “large” John Deere farm combine that traveling on the northbound shoulder.

The impact removed a front wheel from the combine and forced the truck into the ditch where it overturned, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the combine, a 52-year-old Marne man, was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.