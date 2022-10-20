ZEELAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 17-year-old was airlifted to the hospital after a crash involving a gravel truck in Zeeland Township, deputies say.

It happened Thursday around 12:46 p.m. at the intersection of 96th Avenue and North Wind Drive, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

A gravel truck, driven by a 57-year-old Zeeland man, was headed north on 96th Avenue. A Subaru driven by a 17-year old from Zeeland stopped on North Wind Drive before pulling into the path of the gravel truck. The two crashed, pinning the teen in the vehicle.

He had to be extracted by firefighters. Dispatch reported the teen was unconscious and injured. He was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition, sheriff’s deputies said.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies have not released the identity of either driver.

The helicopter landed at nearby Zeeland High School. The roads were blocked off for reconstruction following the crash, and deputies asked drivers to avoid the area.