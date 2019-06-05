'Oz' comes to Holland with living tribute, brick road Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. This still image taken from video provided by the city of Holland shows workers installing " The Wizard of Oz " living book. (June 5, 2019) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. This still image taken from video provided by the city of Holland shows workers installing " The Wizard of Oz " living book. (June 5, 2019) [ + - ] Video

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Visitors can now follow the yellow brick road in Holland.

City workers installed a living version of "The Wizard of Oz" book at Centennial Park Wednesday.

Experts used thousands of plants to create the 10 foot-by-12 foot tribute to L. Frank Baum's classic. They used different varieties of plants to fashion a yellow brick road leading to the Emerald City displayed in the open book sculpture.

Hope College Horticulturalist Allison Jesky came up with the living book idea based on living sculptures she saw during a visit to Canada a couple years ago.

"It's better than I imagined. I have no complaints whatsoever. And especially once the landscape is in, it will, everything ties together, it's going to be something very spectacular," Jesky said.

The living book is the second phase of Holland's "Wonderful Wizard of Oz" permanent exhibit, which pays homage to the author who many believe was inspired by the people and places he encountered while staying at his family's cottage in Macatawa. Legend has it Baum's Emerald City is based on the castle in Castle Park, and he dreamed up the yellow brick road and characters including Dorothy based on his Holland area experiences.

As part of the exhibit, the city plans to install six life-size bronze sculptures alongside the yellow brick road leading to Herrick District Library. They include the Scarecrow, Tin Man, Lion, Dorothy, Toto, a fighting tree and flying monkey.

The city teamed up with the Holland Area Visitors Bureau, Holland in Bloom and Herrick District Library for the project, which is expected to be complete this summer. Visitors can help support the effort by purchasing a yellow brick paver on the project's website.