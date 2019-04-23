'Backward Mile' aimed at inspiring those fighting illness Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A photo of runners in Holland headed in reverse to pay it forward to those battling chronic and debilitating illnesses. (April 23, 2019) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. An April 23, 2019 image shows some of the medals turned in during the Backward Mile to inspire those at Benjamin's Hope in Holland. [ + - ] Video

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Runners in Holland Tuesday night headed in reverse to pay it forward to those battling chronic and debilitating illnesses.

The Backward Mile presented a new challenge to athletes: Walk or run a mile backward with your clothing on backward.

“I just love running and being serious about it all the time is kinda not as fun, so I thought, ‘Let’s do something different and goofy,’” the race’s founder, Eddy, said before the event.

The 6 p.m. race also started at the finish line, located at Brewery 4two4 in Holland.

“People can actually get a beer before they run which is backward of what you normally do. You normally get it after, but you can get it after too,” Eddy said.

Eddy said he's passionate about running, but wanted to add a twist.

“I do a lot of opposite things just to make it a lot of fun and different and backward,” he added.

'Backward Mile' in Holland aimed at...

But Eddy's ultimate goal is collecting old medals from each participant, which will go to Medals4Mettle.

“They take medals, they give them to people who are having like difficulties like chronic diseases, like cancer or stuff like that and illnesses they were born with or problems in their life. They are demonstrating like the courage and like the mettle to fight through these,” he explained. “These people are actually fighting for their lives in a real struggle so they’re getting these medals as a real reward for their life struggle.”

Medals turned in during the Backward Mile will be distributed locally to Benjamin’s Hope in Holland.