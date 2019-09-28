Otsego Creative Arts Fest brings new challenge

OTSEGO, Mich. (WOOD) — Cloudy and rainy skies weren’t going to stop curators, volunteers and attendees from enjoying the 32nd annual Creative Arts Fest Saturday.

The weather wasn’t going to stop the community from showcasing its newest addition to the festival: Art Challenge.

Art Challenge, devised by the Otsego Chamber of Commerce, allows locals to enter-in their art pieces for display and a chance at a $500 reward during the Saturday afternoon event, making it comparable to Grand Rapids’ Art Prize.

There were 25 local artists who submitted something for the challenge, and 2,500 people voted. The winner was announced and took home the cash reward.

There is also a new addition to this year’s festival, called Makers Market. This addition is specifically for children aged 7 to 17, and allows participants to create and sell their art to attendees.

“Lots of planning goes into an event like this, several meetings and we’re always thinking, always trying to add new events every year to keep it interesting and great for our neighbors,” Co-Chair and Otsego native Darcy Ennis told News 8.

Ennis says the yearly festival is vital to helping the community come together and thrive.

“I just really love the whole family aspect of the event, it came full circle for me,” she said. “I’m an Otsego girl and everyone is involved. My mom runs the motorcycle show, my husband does the classic car show, I co chair the event, and my children are also down here volunteering as well. It’s an important message to send.”

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., festival goers enjoyed a variety of entertainment, including art pieces, local vendors, small businesses and local restaurants.