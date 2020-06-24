Online post mocking Floyd death prompts outrage

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A social media post in which two boys mimicked and belittled the death of George Floyd has prompted disgust by fellow students and investigation by Coopersville High School and authorities.

The Snapchat story shows one boy kneeling on the neck of another in a scene seemingly meant to recreate the May 25 incident in which a Minneapolis police officer pinned Floyd before his death. The death has prompted a national cry for police reform and racial equity and led to murder charges.

“When I saw it, I actually got sick to my stomach, I think that’s disgusting,” Coopersville High School junior Jayden Hill said. “First of all, they were mocking the death of an innocent man.”

It was the clumsily-written hashtag that has only inflamed the outrage.

“The caption which says #georgfloydlivesdontmatter it kind of represents black lives don’t matter,” Hill said.

A blurred screenshot from a Snapchat post by a Coopersville High School student mocking the death of George Floyd.

Other students shared the same reaction.

“I was disgusted. I was really sad. I didn’t think someone would do that, especially from Coopersville,” said Mia Walker-Quintana, also Coopersville junior.

Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office personnel were at the school Wednesday looking into the incident. They and Principal Brent Hadden would say nothing about the case other than it is being investigated.

“We really want this school to acknowledge that this is huge problem,” said Hill, adding that she would like to see the two boys in the video held accountable and wants the school to educate students and staff when it comes to race and diversity.

Hill said she has attended school with both the boys.

“It kind of didn’t surprise me because of the way they sometimes act, but it still was horrible,” she said.

News 8 is not naming the boys because they have not been charged. No one answered the door at one of the boy’s home when News 8 went there Wednesday seeking comment.

Hill, who has attended Coopersville schools since pre-kindergarten, offered this analysis:

“Coopersville High School has a sort of covert racism that may allow for these kids to get away with this type of behavior, which I believe they shouldn’t,” said Hill, who believes police should treat this as a hate crime. “I would not feel OK and I would not have to tolerate going to school with these types of people.”