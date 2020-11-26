Teen dies after being shot in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 17-year-old male has been shot and killed in Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Police Department was called to a report of a shooting around 2 a.m. Thursday on Leonard Street NE near Fuller Avenue NE.

When officers arrived, they learned the teen was shot. Officers attempted first aid, and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital. He was later pronounced dead, police say.

GRPD didn’t immediately have any suspect information to release. This marks the 34th homicide in Grand Rapids this year.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3380 or through Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.