Official state Christmas tree selected in the UP

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This year’s official state Christmas tree will come from Gogebic County in the Upper Peninsula.

A whopping 63-feet tall, the spruce tree was donated by Carla Fletcher and her family, the Michigan Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget said in a Thursday release.

“We came to the cabin for the weekend and saw a note posted that said the state of Michigan was interested in a tree growing close to the cabin,” said Fletcher. “I thought it was a joke at first, but decided to call the number. It’s amazing that our tree will travel to Lansing for the holidays.”

The tree will be harvested from Marensico on Oct. 27, and will arrive in downtown Lansing on Oct. 30.

The tree lighting ceremony is set to take place Friday, Nov. 19, at the 35th Annual Silver Bells in the City celebration.

This is the second state Christmas tree from Gogebic County and the 24th to come from the Upper Peninsula.