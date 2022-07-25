SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Shelby-area woman shot and injured her son before turning the gun on herself Monday morning, the Oceana County sheriff said.

It happened around 6:45 a.m. in Shelby Township, the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities did not release a more specific location.

Deputies went to the home on a report of shots fired. There, they found the 38-year-old woman dead.

Her son, a 10-year-old, was taken to Trinity Health Shelby Hospital and then airlifted to a Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids. His condition was not immediately known.

The woman’s name was not immediately released.