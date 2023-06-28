Volunteers clean up after the Electric Forest music festival in Rothbury. (June 28, 2023)

ROTHBURY, Mich. (WOOD) — Following the Electric Forest Music Festival, a group of festivalgoers have turned their attention to cleanup.

After tens of thousands of electronic music fans left the Double JJ Ranch in Rothbury, some of the waste they left behind was visible Wednesday.

“Man, it just seems like people just came here, trashed the place and left,” said Todd Griswold, a cleanup volunteer.

Some say the bad weather that hit the festival over the weekend may have played a role in the mess.

“I feel like it wouldn’t be this bad if we hadn’t had that storm that just hit on Sunday. Everybody’s stuff got soaked and ruined, so they’ve left their tents, they’ve left canopies, they’ve left clothes,” Samantha Gheorghiu, a clean-up volunteer, said.

To help clean up the festival site, Electric Forest staff partners with the program Clean Vibes. The volunteer group provides event waste services at music festivals around the U.S. According to Clean Vibes’ website, volunteers receive free admission to Electric Forest in exchange.

“But that’s secondary,” Griswold said. “That’s secondary to saving the world and the environment and trying to take care of these campgrounds here, because that’s the real goal here.”

This week, more than 150 volunteers with Clean Vibe’s Electricology Green Team sorted and picked up trash, with an emphasis on recycling.

“The big things like this (tent frame) that obviously weren’t touched by food, they’re going to recycle it. But anything that’s like a food product, you never know what was actually in it, if they’ve cleaned it out properly, you can’t contaminate the whole batch of things for one thing,” Gheorghiu said.

She said helping with cleanup is rewarding.

“It’s nice that I can find something that’s fun but doesn’t cost me a million dollars but still I can give back,” Gheorghiu said.

“We’ve got to leave a good mark on the community. We had fun. Now it’s time to take care of what we did,” said Matthew Hudak, another volunteer.

Volunteers say the cleanup has come a long way since they started Monday.

“We’re making good progress. I wish we could be out here all week but I have to go back to my job and make money myself,” Griswold said.

They were expected to wrap up their cleanup efforts Wednesday evening.