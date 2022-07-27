GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The 10-year-old boy killed by his mother in a murder-suicide is being remembered as a silly kid with a big heart.

Ethan Anewishki died after authorities say his mom Melissa Anewishki, 38, shot him before turning the gun on herself Monday morning at her apartment near the village of Shelby.

“You can’t fathom anybody doing something like that,” Ethan’s father Danny Santos said.

Santos said he woke up that morning to a text message from his ex-wife.

“Forgive me but I cannot live without my son,” the message said.

Santos later realized the meaning of the message when he got a call that his son was being airlifted to the hospital in grave condition.

Santos had full custody of their kids after Children’s Protective Services removed them from the mother’s care due to alcohol abuse. But Ethan had been staying with his mother for the past six weeks because Santos said his mom appeared to be doing better.

“It sounded to me like she was getting her life together to get the kids back,” Santos said. “I was excited for them.”

Despite the her recent absence in his life, the family says Ethan was always a mama’s boy at heart.

“Did he see the person he loves the most in his world getting ready to hurt him?” Santos said. “…I really pray that he was asleep.”

Ethan’s organs will be donated, his dad said.

“If he can save one kid or one person, I want it to happen,” Santos said.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help Ethan’s family cover funeral and burial expenses.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, the national Suicide and Crisis Lifeline can be reached anytime at 988.