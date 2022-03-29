CLAYBANKS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A tree-trimmer was killed in a fall near Rothbury Tuesday, Michigan State Police say.

It happened around 12:45 p.m. in Claybanks Township, north of Whitehall and west of Rothbury, though police did not provide a street address.

MSP says the commercial tree-trimmer fell between 60 and 70 feet from a tree. He died on the scene.

He a 60-year-old from the Ovid area northeast of Lansing. MSP did not release his name.

MSP said there is no indication of foul play. The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating since the man died while on the job.