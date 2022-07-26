A Shelby-area woman shot and injured her son before turning the gun on herself. (July 25, 2022)

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The 10-year-old boy who authorities say was shot by his mother has died.

The Oceana County Sheriff’s Office said doctors determined the boy did not have any brain activity and he was declared dead.

He was identified as Ethan Anewishki.

The shooting happened Monday morning at an apartment on W. Baseline Road near S. Oceana Drive north of the village of Shelby. The sheriff’s office says 38-year-old Melissa Anewishki shot her son and then turned the gun on herself.

Melissa Anewishki died at the scene. Ethan was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to one in Grand Rapids, where he was ultimately declared dead.

Sheriff Craig Mast said his investigators were told after the shooting that Melissa Anewishki had struggled with mental illness. He urged people to call 911 if people are in crisis or reach out to the new 988 suicide and crisis lifeline.