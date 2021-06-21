Pentwater PD cracking down on curfew to stymie vandalism

PENTWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — Pentwater police are cracking down on the village’s juvenile curfew ordinance after a recent spate of vandalism.

In a Monday afternoon post on Facebook, the Pentwater Police Department said that kids have been causing disturbances and destroying things at night for the past two weeks.

As a result, the department is ramping up enforcement of the curfew that already exists in the village. That means kids under 17 are not allowed to be out between 11 p.m. and 6 p.m. unless an adult is with them. Kids found breaking the rules will be detained until they can be turned over to their parents.

Repeat offenses, police say, could lead to charges filed in juvenile court — and parents of kids shirking curfew could face consequences, too.