Authorities respond to the scene of a deadly plane crash on 102nd Avenue in Shelby Township on July 15, 2022.

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The names of the two people who were killed when a small plane crashed near the Oceana County Airport Friday evening have been released.

On Saturday, the Michigan State Police said the pilot has been identified as Raymond Gundy, 56, of Muskegon County and the passenger has been identified as Troy Caris, 48, of Holton.

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. near a home on 102nd Avenue south of W. Buchanan Road in Shelby Township, east of the village of Shelby.

Police were called to the area after the resident of the home called 911. The two people inside, later identified as Gundy and Caris, were dead by the time emergency responders arrived.

Authorities respond to the scene of a deadly plane crash on 102nd Avenue in Shelby Township on July 15, 2022.

A photo from the scene of a small plane crash near the Oceana County Airport on July 15, 2022. (Courtesy Michigan State Police)

Police said the single-engine plane took off from the Oceana County Airport, about a mile and a half northwest of the crash site.

At the time, police said it was unknown how many people were in the plane when it crashed. On Saturday morning, MSP confirmed Gundy and Caris were the only ones inside.

It’s unclear what caused the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration and representatives from the National Transportation Safety Board and Cessna are investigating.