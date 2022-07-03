GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Oceana County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 4-year-old boy.

Authorities were called to a place on W. Clay Road in Grant Township, just north of Rothbury around 3:20 p.m. Friday to help paramedics with a boy who wasn’t breathing.

Crews administered first aid to the boy who was taken to Lakeshore Hospital in Shelby. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An autopsy was scheduled for Saturday to help determine what led to the boy’s death. The sheriff’s office says it’ll release updates into the investigation as more information becomes available. They’re not releasing his name at this time.

The Grant Township Rescue and Life Emergency Ambulance responded to the incident. Oceana County Victim Services and Oceana Child Protective Services assisted at the scene as well, the sheriff’s office said.