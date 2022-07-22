A photo from the scene of a small plane crash near the Oceana County Airport on July 15, 2022. (Courtesy Michigan State Police)

DETROIT (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says the pilot of a small plane that crashed in western Michigan in poor weather, killing himself and a passenger, did not hold an instrument rating to fly in such conditions.

The single-engine plane Cessna crashed July 15 in Oceana County’s Shelby Township, killing 56-year-old pilot Raymond Gundy of Muskegon County and his passenger, 48-year-old Troy Caris of Holton.

The NTSB in a preliminary report Friday said two commercial pilots at the airport who observed the departure said it was raining at the time and visibility was poor.