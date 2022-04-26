GOLDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A group of residents are trying to stop helicopter tours from taking flight in Silver Lake.

“The noise is crazy,” David Dickman said.

Complaints began circulating last summer when Intrepid Helicopters began offering sightseeing tours over the Silver Lake Sand Dunes.

“It was disruptive to the point where you couldn’t even have a conversation when you’re sitting on your front porch and that was about every 15 minutes,” seasonal resident Beth Legate said.

The Ohio-based helicopter company received temporary approval from Golden Township to operate during two weekends last summer, taking off and landing in town.

Dickman, who lives next door to the takeoff and landing zone, said it quickly became a nuisance.

“They take off that way and they circle back this way so it’s twice every 15 minutes. It’s crazy,” he said.

This summer, the company has proposed flights for 17 days over five of the busiest weekends, including the Fourth of July and AppleFest.

Some residents have responded by making noise of their own, calling on the township’s planning commission to reject the proposal.

“Our family has had property up here for a little over 100 years and we never stood in the way of any sort of progress or development around the lake,” Legate said. “We know that supports the local economy, but at this point the helicopters don’t really help us at all around here.”

The company’s owner, Spencer Norris, told News 8 over the phone that he was surprised by the pushback.

“We’ve been in business 16 years and we’ve never experienced this before,” Norris said. “I understand the concern for noise but it is still a widely excepted tourism activity.”

The planning commission is expected to vote on the matter during its meeting Tuesday night.

If the commission votes no, Norris said they will find an alternative landing zone outside of the township and the tours will continue as scheduled.

Even so, Legate said it’s important for the township to take a stand.

“That means they’ll have to go to an airport farther away and perhaps have less business and maybe it won’t be worthwhile,” she said. “But we’re doing our thing to make sure (take off and landing) stops here locally.”