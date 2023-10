GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Troopers are seeking a 13-year-old girl who was last seen in Rothbury.

An undated photo of Riley Hunter provided by Michigan State Police.

Riley Hunter is known to frequent Muskegon, Rothbury and Lakewood Club, according to Michigan State Police.

Troopers described her as a runaway and said she was last seen Saturday in Rothbury.

Riley is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, MSP said. She has black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MSP Hart Post at 231.873.2171.