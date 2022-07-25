HART, Mich. (WOOD) — Voters in Oceana County will decide Aug. 2 whether to fund a millage to build a new county jail.

With 60 beds, the jail is always at capacity, Sheriff Craig Mast. He said it can’t meet the modern-day needs of incarceration because it doesn’t have enough space for programs like mental health treatment or schooling.

“We have a schoolteacher come in every week. If somebody’s here doing a year in jail and if we can have them get their GED while they’re here so that when they leave, they can be a better person, that’s better for everybody,” Mast said. “But currently, we have to hold that school session in a wide spot in a hallway.”

Inside the Oceana County Jail. (July 25, 2022)



The jail, which is 58 years old, has also had problems with water leaking inside during poor weather, including over the weekend as storms rolled through.

If voters approve a 2.25 mil property tax increase, the county would build a new jail with between 120 and 144 beds.

You can find your sample ballot and confirm your polling location at the Michigan Secretary of State’s Voter Information Center online.