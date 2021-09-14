Man finds human jawbone in Silver Lake

GOLDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man found a human jawbone in Silver Lake near Mears Sunday.

It happened around 1 p.m. on Silver Lake in Golden Township.

A man was removing his dock from the lake when his foot touched something sharp, the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office told News 8.

The man reached down and found a human jawbone, officials say.

It is not yet known how it got in the lake or how old it is.

The sheriff’s office said it is being sent for analysis to the Michigan State University Anthropology Department.