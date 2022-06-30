GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Amanda Mazur is raising her young family in a rustic home that’s been in her family for generations. Married to her high school sweetheart, the couple was thrilled to learn their first-born little girl, a toddler at the time, would soon be a big sister.

“The pregnancy was going pretty well until my anatomy scan, which is about 19 weeks,” said Mazur.

The doctor had some concerns about Mazur’s growing baby and sent her to see a specialist. She had to wait two weeks for that appointment.

“I just remember them saying that, ‘There’s something wrong with your baby’s heart,'” she said.

Doctors also found several anomalies with the baby’s bones, lungs and other major organs.

“She was not growing properly. There was an issue with the placenta. It was complete shock,” Mazur said.

What came next was a choice — an impossible choice.

“Basically, they laid it out. You have two options; either terminate the pregnancy, have an abortion or continue to carry the pregnancy. It wasn’t too likely she’d make it term and if she did, not likely that anything but comfort care could have been given to her,” she said. “We made the compassionate choice to end the pregnancy for my sake, my health, my well-being, my toddler’s, my husband’s and ultimately the baby we had hoped for.”

The couple traveled across the state in a snowstorm on Christmas Day. Their doctor, who also gave up her Christmas Day with family, performed that abortion.

“My personal experience was heartbreaking because it was a pregnancy that I really wanted. It wasn’t the outcome I wanted but I don’t regret it. I’ve never regretted it once,” said Mazur.

Mazur found support online with others who’d been in the spot she now found herself.

“I just want to get my story out there because there’s a lot of shame and stigma surrounding abortion,” she said.

Advocacy has been an outlet for Mazur’s pain.

She became a founding member of Northwest Michigan for Reproductive Freedom, a reproductive rights advocacy group.

“I wanted to do something and all I could picture was families like mine going through the same thing but not having any options, not having any support,” Mazur said.

Their work has ramped up recently with the fall of Roe vs. Wade, which has left Mazur, now the mother of a 7-year-old little girl and 3-year-old son, with a full plate.

“Many different people need abortions at many different times in their lives for different reasons. It’s important,” she said.