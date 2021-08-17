Hart Public Schools will not require masks this fall

HART, Mich. (WOOD) — Masks will not be require at Hart Public Schools this fall.

Masks will instead be a “parent choice issue,” Superintendent Mark Platt said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Platt asked all parents to do what they can to keep masks optional.

“We absolutely need your cooperation in order to keep the mask issue a parent choice issue,” Platt wrote. “We need you to keep your child home if they are not feeling well and we will send them home if they aren’t feeling well (and not on the bus). The last thing anyone wants is to have case counts rise from kids coming to school not feeling well.”

“I don’t possess the power to override the health department, so let us work together not to put the health department in the spot where we get told to mask up,” he wrote.

Athletes will still need to wear masks when their team is a visitor at schools with mask requirements.

The school will be hosting a Facebook live town hall soon to talk about the school district’s COVID-19 policies and other issues.