GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After a shooting at a music festival in Washington, the organizers of Electric Forest say they will take extra safety precautions and bring in specially-trained K-9 units.

The festival’s organizers said Electric Forest will have specialized K-9 units on site that have been trained to detect firearms in large crowds and challenging environments.

They also said that they have been working with local law enforcement agencies, Michigan State Police and the FBI to provide “increased safety oversight and protocols” that will be clearly visible.

On Saturday, two people died and three were hurt after a shooting at the camping area near a Washington electronic dance music festival.

Electric Forest organizers asked festival attendees to alert security officers or festival staff immediately if they see anything suspicious.