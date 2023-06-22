ROTHBURY, Mich. (WOOD) — There is a renewed focus on security at the Electric Forest music festival after a shooting at a similar festival in Washington state last weekend killed two and injured three others.

Organizers of the festival in Rothbury say safety is the top priority and an extensive team is in place to protect those attending.

Zoe Volk traveled from Milwaukee to the festival for the fifth time with friends. On Thursday morning, security searched her car at the south entrance to the campground at the Double JJ Resort.

“Especially after the situation that happened at The Gorge this last weekend,” Volk said. “They’re here to help us, they’re here to keep us safe. They’re not here to ruin our weekends or anything like that.”

The security checkpoint at the south entrance to Electric Forest. (June 22, 2023)

Volk said the time spent at the checkpoint is no price to pay to enjoy the music celebration that runs through Sunday.

“I walked on the grounds originally and I felt a sense that I’ve never felt anywhere else besides this venue and every single time I come back, I feel the same feeling,” Volk said.

Michigan State Police and local departments and agencies are working the festival, too. Lt. Michelle Robinson says troopers have many resources available and have undergone extensive training.

“We do have our K-9 unit that will sweep the grounds, just as an added prevention to make sure that it is safe,” Robinson said.

MSP says it is aware of safety problems at other venues in other states plans for any scenario that may happen.

“This isn’t something that we are not prepared for. We do train significantly to provide the safety for the patrons that are coming into this venue and their safety is our No. 1 priority,” Robinson said.

For more information on the festival and what items are allowed, visit the official Electric Forest website.