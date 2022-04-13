ROTHBURY, Mich. (WOOD) — Around 30,000 pounds of food is being distributed to the Rothbury community thanks to national hunger relief organization Conscious Alliance and the Electric Forest music festival.

Conscious Alliance teams up with music festivals around the country to collect food donations during the event. Those donations — typically thousands of pounds of food — are then donated to local food banks.

Organizer Ali Stone said Conscious Alliance built on its 10-year partnership with Electric Forest and added an online fundraising aspect this year. They raised $13,000 to help fund the truckload of food that is being delivered to the community on Wednesday.

Electric Forest will take place at the Double JJ Ranch in Rothbury from June 23 through June 26.

For the full conversation with Ali Stone, watch the video in the player above.