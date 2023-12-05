ROTHBURY, Mich. (WOOD) — The Electric Forest music festival announced its initial artist lineup for 2024 Tuesday.

Pretty Lights, Everything Always (Dom Dolla + John Summit), Subtronics, Excision, Nelly Furtado, Ludacris and John Summit are just a few of the headliners scheduled to perform. Electric Forest is set to run from June 20 to June 23 at the Double JJ Resort in Rothbury.

The music festival listed 73 artists along with the promise of “curated events, the silent disco, daily yoga and much more.”

Passes for the festival go on sale Friday and loyalty sales started Dec. 4. And end Dec. 7. Add-ons like shuttles, lockers with mobile charging, Forest Food activations and more will go on sale in the Spring.

Electric Forest will also announce additional acts in the lineup, the 2024 curated events series, workshops, sessions, food experiences and more at a later, undisclosed date.

For a full list of initial artists and more information, visit the Electric Forest website.