GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was shot and killed in Grant Township Sunday, deputies say.

First responders were sent to a home in Grant Township on reports of a person shot, the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said they found the victim, a 28-year-old man from Muskegon County, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name is not being released pending the notification of family.

Law enforcement in neighboring counties were asked to watch for the suspect’s vehicle. Police in Muskegon County found and stopped the vehicle and took the suspect, a 32-year-old from Muskegon County, into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies believe a gun found with the suspect was the murder weapon.

The sheriff’s office said a 28-year-old woman from Montague who was also involved was not injured. It did not say how she was involved.

— Correction: A previous version of this article provided an incorrect reference point for the location of the homicide. We regret the error, which has been fixed.