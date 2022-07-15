SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — There were “no survivors” in a small plane crash near Shelby, the Oceana County undersheriff says.

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. on private property near the intersection of W. Buchanan Road and 102nd Avenue in Shelby Township. That’s just south of the Oceana County Airport.

Undersheriff Ryan Schiller told News 8 there were no survivors, though he could not yet say how many people were in the plane.

Sheriff Craig Mast confirmed it was a single-engine plane. It’s not yet clear what caused the crash.

Michigan State Police are investigating, Mast and Schiller said, and the Federal Aviation Administration was expected to have a crew at the scene Saturday to investigate.

*Correction: A previous version of this article misspelled the undersheriff’s last name. We regret the error, which has been fixed.