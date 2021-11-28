Car crash leaves 1 dead in Hart

HART TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police say that a car carrying 5 people crashed into a tree around 1:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

The crash happened in Hart, on West Taylor Road near north 72nd Avenue, in Oceana County. The incident killed 1 passenger, a 23-year-old man from Shelby.

The 3 other passengers along with the driver suffered serious injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office, Hart Fire Department, and Life EMS.

Alcohol is believed to have been involved. The crash remains under investigation by the Michigan State Police Hart Post.