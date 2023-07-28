BENONA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — At 71, British-born author, sailor and all-around adventurer Jonathan Baxter thought he had seen and experienced it all.

Little did he know a weakened rope tied to an anchor would prove him wrong.

“The anchor rope had snapped — first time it’s ever happened to me,” Baxter said.

At the time, his sailboat, the Deja Vu Odyssey, was about a half-mile off the Shelby coastline.

Baxter bought the sailboat in Chicago this summer and was taking it for a spin around the Great Lakes in preparation for a much larger, three-year sail around the world before his unexpected stop along the Shelby shoreline.

After sailing for 32 straight hours, Baxter and the boat landed in Shelby Saturday night.

He said there were no slips available at the local marina, so Baxter anchored off the shore and went to sleep.

When he woke up, he realized he was a little off course.

The boat had floated about a half-mile into the shoreline, ending up high and dry on the beach.

“I thought, ‘Wow, paradise. Gilligan’s Island,'” Baxter said.

Getting the boat back in the water wasn’t his only problem: Maritime law requires the captain to stay with the ship. If the captain leaves a disabled boat, it can be taken for salvage.

That’s where the kindness of strangers came into play.

As the curious traveled to the beach to check out the Deja Vu Odyssey, many volunteered to stay with the ship. They also brought along food and other supplies.

“One lady didn’t know what to do for me and I said, ‘Well, there is one thing.’ I said, ‘I don’t have a way of doing my laundry,'” Baxter said. “So she took my laundry home, did it for me and brought it back.”

That brings us to the latest chapter in the adventure.

Baxter said a salvage company showed up to free the boat, but he said the price was too high.

Then, along came Stan Seivert.

Seivert knows towing: He’s been helping to untangle big rigs crashed along the highway for 40 years.

“He’s got all of the equipment, the winches and everything, to know how to do that. And he has volunteered his services to help me winch this back,” Baxter said.

He said it’s all trial and error, and it may take some time to move the boat back into water.

Baxter is keeping his fingers crossed.

“I love it here, but I’m not a land dweller,” he said. “I need to be back on the water, getting on with my plans.”