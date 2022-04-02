BENONA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is dead and four people are injured after an early Saturday morning crash in Benona Township.

Around 12:30 a.m., emergency crews were sent to West Fish Road near South 44th Avenue for a crash.

Responding deputies with the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office learned that the driver of a westbound 2013 Ford F-150, 21-year-old Ryan Allen of Shelby, had lost control of the truck before it went off the road and crashed into several trees.

Allen and three passengers, Mackenzie Wagner, Courtnie Brown and Jillian Mitteer, were taken to the hospital, the sheriff’s office said. Their conditions are unknown, but AeroMed was called to the scene.

A fifth passenger, 21-year-old Hayden Zaverl, was fatally injured in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

Alcohol and speed are suspected factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.