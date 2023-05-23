We continue in a very dry weather pattern across the Great Lakes. I just looked at the overnight GFS model data. The next day with a more-than-50% chance of rain in Grand Rapids on that model is June 4. For the next 7 days, the percent chance of rain of the GFS is 7%, 5%, 5%, 11%, 23%, 22% and 19%. It’s not zero, but it’s not much. We do have a front coming thru early Wed. AM that could squeeze out a sprinkle or very light shower, but the chance of rain in any one spot is small.

The European Model keeps Grand Rapids dry through June 1.

The relatively humidity will remain relatively low and any day with a brisk wind will probably mean a Red Flag Warning for fire danger.

8-14 Day Temperature Outlook

Here’s the corresponding 8-14 day temperature forecast for May 30-June 5. It gives the northern U.S. above average temperatures, while is stays a touch cooler than average in the Southwest. This would mean afternoon temperatures of 75-85. In the dry air, it’ll cool at night. We could see lows in the low 40s Thursday and Friday AM and maybe even a Frost Advisory for the really cold spots like Baldwin and Leota.

Now, it’s nice to have dry weather for golf and softball leagues and holiday weekends, but if you’re a farmer or gardener, you need an occasional summer thundershower. This is the time we’re planting corn and (soy) beans (and everything else that is food for humans and animals). Bone-dry soil makes it hard to germinate. So, let’s hope we can squeeze out a little rain at some point.

There’s a very strong typhoon (hurricane) in the Western Pacific. It may reach Category 5 status. The storm is called “Mawar” and is aiming at Taiwan, though I think it will eventually start to go in a more NNW direction. Here’s a satellite loop of Mawar – well defined eye.

ALSO: Heat wave in SE Asia. The World Meteorology Organization has recognized a temperature of -69.6°C (-93.3°F) at an automatic weather station in Greenland on 22 December 1991 as the lowest ever recorded in the Northern Hemisphere. Season snowfall totals in Wisconsin. Most of these are above to well-above average (who’s got the snow repellent in Manitowoc?). Lightning in Eastern Washington.